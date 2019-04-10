But methane exists in far lower concentrations in the atmosphere than it does in soil, so could there be microbes hungry enough to subsist on only the trace amounts found in the air? While scientists had suspected that there were, it is only now that they've been able to identify them, describing a bacterium called Methylocapsa gorgona, that appears to only need air to thrive, and may take out a number of pollutants while it's at it.