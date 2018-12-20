According to BAE, its design is based on 30 years of work on a rapidly deployable, light combat vehicle and will take its cues from the US Army's M8 Armored Gun. The new vehicle will have scaled armor and survivability subsystems, situational awareness systems, a low-profile silhouette, and a M35 105mm cannon. The latter will incorporate an auto-loading ammunition system that can operate at a fire rate of 12 rounds per minute. In addition, it will have a "roll-out" power pack to make it easier to work on the engine and gearbox.