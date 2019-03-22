The new study, conducted by the ESA and NASA, will follow that structure. It's due to kick off on March 25, when 24 participants will lie down for 60 days in the :envihab test facility in Cologne, Germany. They'll have to lie with their heads tilted six degrees below horizontal to get the blood pooling just right, and one shoulder must be touching the mattress at all times. And after the initial two months comes another 29 days of acclimatization and recovery.