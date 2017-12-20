The structural steelwork of the Bee'ah headquarters has been installed, along with the building's centerpiece concrete dome(Credit: MIR/Zaha Hadid Architects)

We first reported on Zaha Hadid's sand dune-shaped Bee'ah headquarters back in late 2014. The project is now well underway, with significant sections already finished, and some further details have been revealed regarding its sustainability. It's expected to be completed in late 2018.







Located in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Bee'ah headquarters' dune-like design is both inspired by, and intended to blend in with, the local desert landscape. It will serve a Middle East environmental waste management company and is slated for LEED Platinum (a green building standard) certification.

Recycled building materials are being used and the goal is for no building waste to reach the landfill (one example is that concrete waste is being repurposed for the construction of barriers). The building is being oriented to make use of the prevailing breeze for natural cooling and once complete, it will use energy and water saving fixtures (LED lighting, low-flow taps and toilets, etc).

Bee'ah headquarters will get all of its electricity from the sun. Solar panels will be hooked-up to Tesla's Powerpack battery system, providing a total capacity of 1,890 kWh. In addition, greywater will be re-used and the landscaping will feature native vegetation that requires little irrigation.

"With its ultra-low carbon footprint, minimal water and energy usage and the efficient recycling of construction materials, this project will set a benchmark for all future green construction projects in the Gulf region," says HE Salim Al Owais, chairman of Bee'ah. "It is also a model for a green building system that can be replicated across the UAE, as the nation seeks to transition into a green economy."