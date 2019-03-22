Each species had two choices – the fish could swim clockwise or anticlockwise around a ring, while the bees could swarm to one of two robot terminals. The robots in each setup were effectively controlled by the other species of animals: when the fish swam one way, the fish robot would activate one of the robots in the hive, which should attract more bees to that one, and vice versa. The idea was that this feedback loop should eventually lead to all fish swimming in one direction, and all bees around one terminal.