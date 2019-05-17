Closer examination of the images shows that the smudge is about 10 m (33 ft) across and is about 10 percent darker than the surrounding area. No crater is visible, though this may be due to the lighting angle, being too small to see, or the lander having disintegrated on impact. The area around the smudge is 20 percent brighter than normal, which may be caused by gases or high-speed particles from the crash smoothing the Moon's upper surface layer.