4-in-1 device combines bike light, cyclometer, phone mount and charger
Mounting a headlight, smartphone holder and cyclometer on your bike's handlebars can take up a lot of space. The awkwardly named 4-in-1 Multifunctional Bike Stopwatch addresses that problem by combining all three along with a phone charger.
Manufactured by Hong Kong electronics company Smartutech, the bar-mounted device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It wirelessly communicates with an included fork-mounted magnetic sensor, which counts front wheel revolutions via a magnet attached to the spokes.
Utilizing that data, the main device displays data such as average speed, highest speed, distance travelled and calories burned, on a 2.4-inch LCD screen.
It also displays elapsed time, time of day, and the charge level of its 5,000-mAh lithium battery.
If users wish to keep their smartphone handy for navigation, communications or other purposes, they can mount it on the 4-in-1's adjustable-size dock – it fits phones with a screen size of 4.2 to 6.2 inches. The dock's integrated 10-watt wireless charger can also charge the phone up if desired, from the main device's battery.
When it starts getting dark out, the dual-LED headlight can be fired up. It features Low, High and Flashing modes, and has a maximum combined output of 1,000 lumens. There's no word on battery life when using the headlight, although the 4-in-1 is claimed to be good for eight hours of LCD screen use per charge.
The wheel sensor is powered by a separate button cell battery. All of the electronics are IP65 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand low-pressure jets of water. The main device reportedly tips the scales at 300 grams (10.6 oz).
Assuming the 4-in-1 Multifunctional Bike Stopwatch reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you one – the planned retail price is $89.
It's demonstrated in the following video.
Sources: Kickstarter, Smartutech
