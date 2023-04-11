4-in-1 device combines bike light, cyclometer, phone mount and charger

Mounting a headlight, smartphone holder and cyclometer on your bike's handlebars can take up a lot of space. The awkwardly named 4-in-1 Multifunctional Bike Stopwatch addresses that problem by combining all three along with a phone charger.

Manufactured by Hong Kong electronics company Smartutech, the bar-mounted device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It wirelessly communicates with an included fork-mounted magnetic sensor, which counts front wheel revolutions via a magnet attached to the spokes.

Utilizing that data, the main device displays data such as average speed, highest speed, distance travelled and calories burned, on a 2.4-inch LCD screen.

It also displays elapsed time, time of day, and the charge level of its 5,000-mAh lithium battery.

The 4-in-1 is being offered in accent color choices of white, red and green Smartutech

If users wish to keep their smartphone handy for navigation, communications or other purposes, they can mount it on the 4-in-1's adjustable-size dock – it fits phones with a screen size of 4.2 to 6.2 inches. The dock's integrated 10-watt wireless charger can also charge the phone up if desired, from the main device's battery.

When it starts getting dark out, the dual-LED headlight can be fired up. It features Low, High and Flashing modes, and has a maximum combined output of 1,000 lumens. There's no word on battery life when using the headlight, although the 4-in-1 is claimed to be good for eight hours of LCD screen use per charge.

The wheel sensor is powered by a separate button cell battery. All of the electronics are IP65 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand low-pressure jets of water. The main device reportedly tips the scales at 300 grams (10.6 oz).

Assuming the 4-in-1 Multifunctional Bike Stopwatch reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you one – the planned retail price is $89.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

SMARTUTECH l 4-IN-1 Multifunctional Bike Stopwatch

