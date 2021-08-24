© 2021 New Atlas
Abus HUD-Y Ace bike helmet features a magnetic pop-out tail light

By Ben Coxworth
August 24, 2021
The Abus HUD-Y Ace helmet will be available in seven colors
The HUD-Y Ace's tail light puts out a maximum of 9 lumens
Recharging the battery of a bike hemet with built-in lights can (conceivably) be awkward, as the whole helmet has to be placed near an outlet. A new model gets around that problem, though, with a removable tail light module.

Scheduled for release next spring (Northern Hemisphere), the HUD-Y Ace helmet is manufactured by Abus, a German company that's perhaps best known for its bicycle locks. And despite the HUD in its name, the helmet does not incorporate a head-up display … although it would be cool if it did.

Instead, it sports a curved red LED tail light strip that is magnetically held within a slot in the back of the helmet. When that unit's integrated lithium battery needs to be charged, the whole module is simply popped out of the slot and juiced up via a micro-USB cable. Abus claims that it should run for about 13 hours per charge.

As an added bonus, when the module has been removed, its now-empty slot provides extra ventilation for the rider's head. Some of the helmet's other features include four lighting modes, a visor that can be set to different positions to optimize ventilation and sun blockage, a magnetic buckle, and a height-adjustable fit system that offers "ponytail compatibility."

The HUD-Y Ace reportedly tips the scales at 330 g (0.7 lb) for a size Large. It should sell for approximately €140 (about US$164) and will be available in seven colors.

Prospective buyers might want to also check out the successfully Kickstarted TorchONE helmet, that features removable head- and tail light panels.

Source: Abus via Welt

