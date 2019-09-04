AddBike replaces the front wheel with a cargo cart

When you're moving a potentially-tippy load around, you use a dolly that has two wheels, not one. Well, a group of French entrepreneurs has applied that same logic to their AddBike – a two-wheeled cargo carrier that replaces a bike's front wheel.

Currently on display at Eurobike 2019, the AddBike features a built-in axle that the host bike's front drop-outs slide onto, just as if the AddBike were a front wheel. This means that the carrier does not work with bicycles that have thru-axles, nor is it recommended for bikes with carbon frames.

After securing the AddBike to their bike's fork, users then temporarily clamp its brake lever onto the handlebars, alongside the bike's existing front brake lever (for this reason, the carrier also isn't recommended for use with drop handlebars). When users subsequently squeeze that added-on lever, it activates the AddBike's dual hydraulic disc brakes.

The AddBike is compatible with a variety of upright bikes AddBike

The carrier's front wheels tilt when cornering, helping to keep the bike stable. It's possible to adjust the resistance of that tilting mechanism, so riders can get used to it when first trying the thing out.

It's also possible to change the fore/aft positioning of the wheels relative to the rest of the AddBike, allowing for optimum weight distribution while carrying a load, and a shorter wheelbase when travelling empty. Additionally, the carrier can be locked into an upright position when parked, making for easier loading and unloading.

The AddBike tips the scales at a claimed 13 kg (28.7 lb), and is currently available via various European retailers. Its recommended price is €850 (about US$938), plus a variety of purpose-specific carrying attachments – such as for children or groceries – can be purchased too.

Readers might also be interested in a similar product that we previously covered, known as the TReGo. The result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, it converts into a hand cart when detached from the bike, and is currently available for pre-order. If everything goes according to plan, shipping should begin at the end of the month.

Source: AddBike