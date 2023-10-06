© 2023 New Atlas
Big-wheeled Bastille bike folds down in seconds

By Ben Coxworth
October 06, 2023
The Bastille will ultimately sell for €2,590 (about US$2,742)
View 2 Images
1/2
The Bastille, all folded down and ready to be rolled
2/2
The Bastille, all folded down and ready to be rolled

Folding bikes may be handy in cramped settings, but most of them have relatively small wheels that easily fall victim to potholes or other urban hazards. The Bastille is different, in that it folds down in a claimed five to 10 seconds while still using full-size 27.5-inch wheels.

Currently available for preorder by placing a 10% deposit, the Bastille is the creation of French designer Gilles Henry, who previously brought us the popular Yoyo folding baby stroller.

The bike sports an aluminum frame with a carbon fiber fork, alongside features such as a Sturmey Archer 3-speed rear hub transmission, Spanninga front and rear dynamo-powered lights, hydraulic disc brakes, Continental Urban puncture-resistant tires, and a Gates Carbon belt drive drivetrain.

Its unique folding mechanism is activated simply by flipping one lever on the down tube and one on the handlebar stem. The down tube is then folded inward via a hinge in the middle, the stem/handlebars are pulled out and moved to one side, the seat post is extended and then folded back, the pedals are folded in, plus the seat stays and chain stays are folded inward, taking the rear wheel along with them.

The resulting 82 x 37 x 91-cm (32.3 x 14.6 x 35.8-in) package places the wheels beside one another, allowing the folded bike to be rolled along by hand. Folded or unfolded, it reportedly tips the scales at 15 kg (33 lb).

For now, the Bastille is only available to buyers located in France. It will ultimately sell for €2,590 (about US$2,742), and should ship in mid-2024. You can briefly see it unfolding at the 01:27 mark in the video below.

RÉINVENTEZ LE MOUVEMENT. Director's Cut

Source: Bastille via TechCrunch

