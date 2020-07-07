Bosch unveils concept ebike designed for the company's tech

Bosch is already well-known for its electric bike motors and related technologies. Now, the German company has unveiled a concept ebike, created to show how smoothly those products could be incorporated into one vehicle.

Called the eBike Design Vision, the bicycle is described as an urban sports cruiser, made for "city adventures, commuter trips and off-road trails." This versatility is made possible by both front and rear suspension, with the latter utilizing a shock absorber built directly into the top tube.

The bike's carbon fiber frame seamlessly incorporates a variety of Bosch components, including a Performance Line CX motor adjacent to the bottom bracket, a removable PowerTube 625 lithium-ion battery pack in the down tube, and an eBike ABS braking module hidden behind the front cargo rack.

That rack has an always-on daytime LED headlight mounted beneath it, which is powered by the main battery and is complemented by a frame-integrated tail light in the rear. Cooling channels in the side of the down tube help keep the electric drive system from overheating.

The front cargo rack and headlight sit in front of the eBike ABS module Bosch

Up top and in front, the carbon fiber handlebar incorporates a Bosch Nyon ebike computer in its stem. The hydraulic brake hoses and motor control cables are discretely routed through the inside of the bar itself – Magura has previously developed a similar hose-hiding system.

Little else has been provided in the way of specs, and there's no suggestion that the ebike may ever reach production … since that's not really the point of the exercise.

"Our aim in developing the eBike Design Vision is to show what is already possible today when it comes to functional design integration and investigate where the journey might take us in the future", says Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems.

Source: Bosch via BikeRadar

