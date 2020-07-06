Software updates bring extra torque to Bosch ebike motors

One of the occasional joys of electric vehicle ownership is that a factory software update can suddenly make your motor go harder – and certain Bosch-powered ebike owners are about to get an extra helping of torque, free of charge.

Bosch's high-end ebike drive systems are beautifully smooth and responsive, making them popular choices, particularly in restricted markets where their high torque ratings can make them much stronger than other 250-watt restricted motors.

This software update adds an extra 10 Nm (7.4 lb-ft) of torque to the already impressive 75 Nm (55 lb-ft) offered by the Performance Line CX, Performance Line Speed, Cargo Line Speed and Cargo Line mid-drive motors. The new total of 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) will make acceleration and uphill performance even more effortless, particularly at low pedal cadences.

The new torque peak will be standard on all 2021 models, and can be retroactively applied to all 2020 motors via software updates installable by specialist retailers in (Northern Hemisphere) summer 2020. Bosch says cargo bikes with Cargo Speed motors and S-Pedelecs with Performance Speed drive units can't be updated.

Source: Bosch

