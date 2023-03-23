BrakeAce PF2 wirelessly monitors mountain bikers' braking performance

Back in 2020 we first heard about BrakeAce, a mountain-bike-mounted power metering system that monitors cyclists' brake usage throughout each ride. Well, it's now available in a new-and-improved wireless form, called the PF2.

Like its hard-wired predecessor, the BrakeAce PF2 setup consists of two strain-gauge sensors which take the place of the existing brake adapter (the bit that goes between the calliper and the frame or fork) on a bike's front and rear disc brakes. Those brakes can be hydraulic or mechanical.

Throughout each ride, the sensors measure the modulation, intensity and duration of every braking event – they do so 1,000 times per second. In the case of the PF2, that data is wirelessly relayed (via Bluetooth Low Energy) to an app on the rider's smartphone.

Once the ride is over, the cyclist uses that app to review a map of their ride, on which all the braking events are shown. The user also receives a "flow score" for that ride, along with advice on how to improve that score – and thus their performance – by changing their braking habits.

Besides being wireless, the PF2 sensors also sport a redesigned aircraft aluminum body BrakeAce

Each sensor reportedly tips the scales at 73 grams (2.6 oz), and is claimed to be good for over 100 hours of runtime per charge of its lithium battery. BrakeAce inventor Dr. Matt Miller tells us that the PF2 system has been successfully tested by pro riders at the Crankworx mountain bike festival, and in preparation for the New Zealand national finals.

A limited-run initial edition of the BrakeAce PF2 setup is available for preorder via the company website, priced at US$1,199 for a set of two sensors. Units should ship in June.

Source: BrakeAce

