© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

FIX 3-in-1 cycling minitool fixes flats, fills tires and tightens bolts

By Ben Coxworth
March 18, 2022
FIX 3-in-1 cycling minitool fi...
The Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool sells for US$62.95
The Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool sells for US$62.95
View 7 Images
The Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool sells for US$62.95
1/7
The Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool sells for US$62.95
A switch on the FIX allows the ratchet to operate either clockwise or anticlockwise
2/7
A switch on the FIX allows the ratchet to operate either clockwise or anticlockwise
The FIX's CO2 inflator in action
3/7
The FIX's CO2 inflator in action
The FIX comes with four double-ended bit attachments
4/7
The FIX comes with four double-ended bit attachments
The tubeless repair tool is located between the top and bottom halves of the FIX
5/7
The tubeless repair tool is located between the top and bottom halves of the FIX
The complete Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool package
6/7
The complete Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool package
Both the FIX and its attachments are stored in an included pouch, which can be rolled up and stuffed in a jersey pocket
7/7
Both the FIX and its attachments are stored in an included pouch, which can be rolled up and stuffed in a jersey pocket
View gallery - 7 images

Germany's Canyon Bicycles may be best known for its bikes, but the company does make some other rather clever cycling products. One of the latest is the FIX 3-in-1 Minitool, which combines a ratcheting wrench, tubeless repair tool and CO2 inflator.

Made of black-zinc-coated aluminum, the top half of the 42-gram tool incorporates a 90-click ratchet head that accepts four included S2 steel double-ended bit attachments. Between the four of them, those attachments provide 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6-mm Allen bits, along with TX6 and TX25 Torx bits.

Unscrewing and removing the top half of the FIX reveals the underlying tubeless repair tool, which can be used to permanently patch larger holes in tubeless tires by inserting sticky "worm" plugs into them.

When that tool is in turn unscrewed from the black-anodized-aluminum bottom half of the FIX, the latter can be used as a CO2 inflator. It attaches to a tire's Presta or Schrader valve at one end, and to a user-supplied CO2 cartridge at the other, forming an airtight link between the two.

A switch on the FIX allows the ratchet to operate either clockwise or anticlockwise
A switch on the FIX allows the ratchet to operate either clockwise or anticlockwise

Both the Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool and its attachments are stored in an included pouch, which can be rolled up and stuffed in a jersey pocket. The whole setup is available via the Canyon website, and is priced at US$62.95.

Source: Canyon via Pinkbike

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

BicyclesMultitoolsCyclingCanyon Bicycles
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!