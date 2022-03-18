FIX 3-in-1 cycling minitool fixes flats, fills tires and tightens bolts

Germany's Canyon Bicycles may be best known for its bikes, but the company does make some other rather clever cycling products. One of the latest is the FIX 3-in-1 Minitool, which combines a ratcheting wrench, tubeless repair tool and CO2 inflator.

Made of black-zinc-coated aluminum, the top half of the 42-gram tool incorporates a 90-click ratchet head that accepts four included S2 steel double-ended bit attachments. Between the four of them, those attachments provide 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6-mm Allen bits, along with TX6 and TX25 Torx bits.

Unscrewing and removing the top half of the FIX reveals the underlying tubeless repair tool, which can be used to permanently patch larger holes in tubeless tires by inserting sticky "worm" plugs into them.

When that tool is in turn unscrewed from the black-anodized-aluminum bottom half of the FIX, the latter can be used as a CO2 inflator. It attaches to a tire's Presta or Schrader valve at one end, and to a user-supplied CO2 cartridge at the other, forming an airtight link between the two.

A switch on the FIX allows the ratchet to operate either clockwise or anticlockwise Canyon

Both the Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool and its attachments are stored in an included pouch, which can be rolled up and stuffed in a jersey pocket. The whole setup is available via the Canyon website, and is priced at US$62.95.

Source: Canyon via Pinkbike

