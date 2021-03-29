© 2021 New Atlas
Danish kit turns regular bikes into electric-assist cargo-haulers

By Ben Coxworth
March 29, 2021
The CargoDrive kit is said to be compatible with most upright bicycles
A built-in kickstand holds the bike up when parked
A built-in kickstand holds the bike up when parked
CargoDrive has a stated range of 60 km per charge
CargoDrive has a stated range of 60 km per charge
Many people want an ebike not simply because it's easier to pedal, but because they need to haul heavy loads. The CargoDrive kit was designed with that in mind, as it converts regular bicycles into e-cargo bikes.

Created by a team of Danish designers and frame builders, CargoDrive incorporates a 20-inch front wheel equipped with a mechanical disc brake and 250-watt hub motor; an aluminum front cargo rack with a built-in battery, headlight and kickstand; plus a handlebar-mounted display unit and a throttle control.

Users start by removing the full-size front wheel from their existing bike, and replacing it with the CargoDrive wheel and rack. Because the system's wheel is smaller than the one it's replacing, an adapter is included – this runs from the fork dropouts down to the wheel axle, maintaining the front end height that would otherwise be lost.

From there, it's a matter of adding on the display and throttle, and swapping the bike's front brake cable over to the CargoDrive wheel's brake.

Once everything is up and running, the kit can reportedly carry loads weighing up to 30 kg (66 lb) while taking riders to a top pedal-assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) – it can go 32 km/h (20 mph) in throttle-only mode. One three-hour charge of the 36-volt/10.4-Ah lithium battery is said to be good for a range of up to 60 km (37 miles).

We're told that the whole thing weighs 13 kg (29 lb), although some of that replaces the weight of the bike's original front wheel. The kit is reportedly compatible with most bikes that have 700C-size wheels and open dropouts, although it should not be used with carbon fiber forks.

Should you be interested, the CargoDrive is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge 7,500 Danish krone (about US$1,187) will get you a kit – the planned retail price is DKK 12,000 ($1,899).

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Source: Indiegogo

The CargoDrive is now crowdfunding on INDIEGOGO!

