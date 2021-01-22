Clip ebike conversion kit powers up the front wheel
While there are now a number of kits that allow you to convert your existing bicycle into an ebike, many of them involve adding a lot of … "stuff" to your bike. Clip keeps things simple, consisting of just a front wheel drive unit and a wireless remote.
Developed by a Brooklyn-based group of entrepreneurs, Clip is the result of a successful crowdfunding campaign. It has now entered production, with US shipping of the first units planned to take place this Spring.
At the heart of the setup is the aluminum-sided friction-drive module, which gets attached to the fork of a road or hybrid bike – as long as the front wheel is 26 to 28 inches in diameter, it should work. The module contains a 36V/144-Wh lithium battery, which powers a motorized rubber roller. That roller sits snugged up against the front tire – thus causing the front wheel to spin as the roller does – taking the bike to a top speed of 15 mph (24 km/h).
The whole thing weighs a claimed 7 lb (3 kg), and is actually not unlike a front-wheel version of the existing rear-wheel Rubbee kit. By making it front-specific, the idea is that Clip can be more easily attached and detached, allowing users to quickly swap it on and off of shared bicycles.
Riders activate the 450-watt motor as needed via a handlebar-mounted Bluetooth remote. It should be noted that Clip appears to be a throttle-only system, meaning that it does not automatically kick in to augment the user's pedalling power. According to its creators, one 40-minute charge should be good for 10 to 15 miles (16 to 24 km) of use.
Clip can be pre-ordered via the link below. A deposit of US$50 is required, which will be applied toward the total price of $399. It's currently only available to US customers.
You can see it in use, in the following video.
Source: Clip
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.