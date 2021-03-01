Dual-mode Crow eGravel ebike features a detachable motor and battery

Gravel bikes are becoming quite popular, partially because they're great for both commuting and rural recreational use. The Crow eGravel is designed with such versatility in mind, as it can be used with or without a motor and battery.

Manufactured by Spain's Crow Bicycles, the eGravel is being offered in four models – two with aluminum frames, and two with carbon fiber frames. All four feature a carbon fork; wireless or standard-shifting drivetrains by Shimano or SRAM (in 1x or 2x configurations); Ritchey handlebars; and Shimano or SRAM hydraulic disc brakes.

Importantly, they also all include a down-tube-integrated Fauza Evation drive system. It incorporates a lithium battery and a bottom bracket motor in one unit, which can easily be removed when not wanted. The eGravel can then be used as a lighter-weight non-electric bike, propelled by nothing but the rider's muscle power.

That said, even with the 7.3-lb (3.3-kg) drive system attached, the lightest eGravel model is claimed to tip the scales at just 30.2 lb (13.7 kg).

The Fauza Evation drive system can be popped off for charging, or for when riders want to go full manual-power

Crow Bicycles

When the Fauza Evation pack is used, riders are able to switch between three levels of motorized pedalling assistance via a pushbutton control on the down tube. That control also uses a column of LEDs to display the remaining battery life – on the subject of which, one 3.5-hour charge should reportedly be good for a range of about 50 miles (80 km).

An accompanying app provides riders with additional information such as GPS navigation, current speed, cadence, power output and torque generation. There's currently no word on the top motor-assisted speed.

The eGravel CF1 features a SRAM Force eTAP wireless shifter, SRAM Force hydraulic disc brakes, and a SRAM X01 Eagle AXS rear derailleur Crow Bicycles

Should you be interested, the Crow eGravel is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Pledge levels range from €2,375 (about US$2,861) for the aluminum AL2 model (planned retail €2,974/$3,583), up to €3,699 ($4,457) for the top-of-the-line carbon CF1 (retail €5,288/$6,371). Assuming the ebike reaches production, shipping is planned to begin in November.

You can see the Crow eGravel in action, in the video below.

