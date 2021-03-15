Eunorau looks to power off-road adventuring with dual-motor fat-tire ebike

Electric mobility company Eunorau has launched an Indiegogo to fund the production of a new fat-tire full-suspension ebike named the Defender S, which can be had in dual-battery and dual-motor configurations.

There are actually two versions of the Defender S available through Indiegogo, the standard Defender S comes with a single 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor and is likely the most versatile of the two, being able to get you to work in the morning, hit the trail during lunch and transport you on off-road adventures at weekends. But if it's the power to throttle up to 35 mph (56 km/h) that you're after then the S Pro boasts hub motors front and rear for 1,500-W of all-wheel-drive grunt.

Either flavor comes with a single frame-integrated 48-V/14-Ah Li-ion battery, and the option of a second battery for double the per-charge ride. Both batteries can be removed for charging indoors. There are also more capacious 17-Ah modules available, with a dual configuration promising up to 80 miles (128 km) per charge.

The Defender S is built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame that available in two sizes, sports RST Guide fork with 75 mm of travel paired with a DNM A0-42RC spring shock with 165 mm of travel, benefits from front and rear lighting and rocks a Shimano Alivio nine-speed derailleur.

A 750-W Bafang motor at each hub give you power when you need it Eunorau

It rides on 26-inch rims wrapped in Kenda Sport tires, with stopping power provided by the company's own brand hydraulic disc braking front and back, each with a 180-mm rotor. And a new 1.7-inch color status display is included for checking remaining battery life, keeping an eye on speed, tapping into nine levels of assist and more.

Indiegogo pledges for the base S configuration with a single rear hub motor start at US$1,799, while the dual-motor Pro monster is listed at $1,999. Optional add-ons include that second battery, a fast charger and a fender/rear rack combo, though there are no details of how much extra these will cost you. Shipping is estimated to start in November if all goes to plan. The video below has more.

EUNORAU DEFENDER S Indiegogo Campaign 1500W+1600Wh All Wheel Drive Full Suspension eBike 30% OFF!

Source: Eunorau