Delfast updates powerful Prime and package-delivering Partner ebikes

The Delfast Prime ebike holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance traveled on a single charge. Now the Ukraine company has upgraded key specs for a second generation model. And it's done the same for the business-focused Partner too.

The Prime 2.0 still comes with a 1,500-W motor, but one that's been treated to an efficiency and torque boost. The latter is useful for tackling steep inclines but will also get riders up to the desired speed faster. It can throttle up to a maximum speed of 37 mph (60 km/h) in 15 seconds, though due to legal restrictions the company has electronically limited the top speed to 28 mph (45 km/h). Pedal assist is also available.

The top speed of the prime 2.0 has been electronically limited to 28 mph Delfast

Battery capacity has gone up by 6 percent, with in-house road tests showing that riders can look forward to up to 245 miles (392 km/h) per charge.

The upgraded Prime has also shed a little weight. The original tipped the scales at 132 lb (60 kg), but the Prime 2.0 comes in at 128 lb (58 kg) thanks to a lighter frame, swapping out a moto seat for a bicycle seat and ditching the chain for a Carbon belt drive. That belt drive also makes for less maintenance along the way, and should have a longer service life.

Elsewhere, the Prime 2.0 features Zoom 680DH fork with 180 mm of travel, DNM RCP-2S coil spring suspension just in front of the rear wheel, and where the original Prime had single disc brakes, the second generation has double discs front and rear. The new ebike also comes with a 20-W front light that's now able to be switched from low to high beam. And there's a 3-W rear light too.

Optional extras include a seating assembly that can accommodate cargo, a pair of side boxes and a cargo trailer.

The Prime 2.0 is available for order now for US$5,199, with shipping expected to start in July.

The Partner 2.0 has been given an upgraded motor, benefits from a real world per charge range increase and comes with Carbon belt drive Delfast

The lightest model in Delfast's range at 110 lb (50 kg), the Partner 2.0 is aimed at businesses such as package delivery services. Like its more powerful sibling, the Partner 2.0 has an upgraded 1,500-W motor and a real world per charge range increase – though the battery pack here is a 48-V/42-Ah flavor rather than the 48-V/70-Ah unit in the Prime 2.0.

The belt drive replaces the chain of old, the low/high beam front light is present and correct, and there's hydraulic braking front and rear as standard.

This model is priced at US$4,199 and also goes into production from July.

Product pages: Prime 2.0, Partner 2.0