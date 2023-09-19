Expeditions ebike trailer lowers the floor instead of raising the roof

If you've gone and bought yourself a high-end ebike, you won't want to tow just any ol' bicycle-camping trailer behind it. With its lowerable floor, sharp lines and composite construction, the Expeditions Trailer may be just what you're looking for.

Each Expeditions Trailer is built to order by Swiss designer Gerhard Weber. Depending on individual clients' specifications, build materials may consist of carbon fiber, aramid fiber or plywood foam core paneling.

Unless otherwise stipulated, the full trailer measures 2,240 mm long by 1,150 mm tall by 900 to 1,200 mm wide (88 by 45 by 35 to 47 inches). And while a 38-kg (84-lb) model has been built, most examples tip the scales at around 55 kg (121 lb).

One of the Expedition's distinctive features is its hydraulic upward-opening side door – it's like a car's hatchback, but on the side. Plexiglass windows on both sides let the daylight in.

The Expedition Trailers' seating/sleeping area Gentleman Style and World

Inside, an adjustable-angle padded seating area can be converted between sitting and sleeping configurations. In order to provide the necessary legroom for sitting, the trailer's floor can be lowered down to ground level.

The floor remains enclosed on the sides when lowered, so passers-by won't see the user's feet protruding from the bottom of the trailer, nor will cool breezes get in. Additionally, this arrangement allows much of the trailer's and user's weight to be transferred to the ground through the floor, so the wheel axle doesn't have to take all the strain.

The extendable floor box also includes a storage compartment Gentleman Style and World

Other features include front and rear shelves, a rooftop air vent, a fold-out exterior kitchen in the rear, plus a battery-powered ceiling light and fan. Weber tells us that should clients wish, the Expeditions can also be equipped with a commode, heater, pull-out mini refrigerator and water tank – but of course, all that stuff will really increase the weight.

Needless to say, these trailers don't come cheap. A mid-range model will put you back about 8,000 Swiss francs (US$8,909), plus it will take anywhere from two to five months to build and ship. An off-road model is reportedly also in the works.

The build process for one of the trailers is outlined in the following video.

Expeditions Trailer Bicycle Camper

Source: Gentleman Style and World

