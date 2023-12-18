© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Extract add-on turns Specialized bottles into water-filtering wonders

By Ben Coxworth
December 18, 2023
Extract add-on turns Specialized bottles into water-filtering wonders
The Extract Water Filter goes between the lid and main body of existing Specialized Purist bottles
The Extract Water Filter goes between the lid and main body of existing Specialized Purist bottles
View 3 Images
The Extract Water Filter goes between the lid and main body of existing Specialized Purist bottles
1/3
The Extract Water Filter goes between the lid and main body of existing Specialized Purist bottles
The Extract is claimed to tip the scales at 1.95 oz (55 g)
2/3
The Extract is claimed to tip the scales at 1.95 oz (55 g)
The Extract is designed for purifying freshwater only – it won't desalinate seawater
3/3
The Extract is designed for purifying freshwater only – it won't desalinate seawater
View gallery - 3 images

Loading your lightweight bike down with heavy bottles full of water is a drag, but what else can you do on long rides? Especially if you don't use a hydration pack? Well, the Extract Water Filter lets you fill your bottle with water that you find along the way … and then safely drink it.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Extract is designed to work with the Specialized Purist bottle. This model was chosen because it is one of the mostly commonly used and widely available cycling water bottles on the market.

The filter just screws onto the main body of the bottle, then the lid of the bottle in turn screws onto the filter. It's compatible with Specialized's WaterGate, MoFlo and MoFlo 2.0 Purist lids, and is made of food-safe BPA-free ABS plastic.

The Extract is claimed to tip the scales at 1.95 oz (55 g)
The Extract is claimed to tip the scales at 1.95 oz (55 g)

To use the setup, you just unscrew the lid/filter combo from the main bottle, fill that bottle with water gathered from a stream, river or lake, then put the lid/filter back on and squeeze the bottle to drink.

Doing so forces the water through the filter, which reportedly removes 99.9999% of bacteria, 99.99% of viruses and 99.95% of protozoa from the liquid. The filter is also claimed to remove microplastics, chemicals, sediment and heavy metals.

It does so via a combination of a positively charged filtration media, activated carbon and mechanical filtration. One filter should be good for the treatment of 150 liters (40 US gal), depending on how dirty the water is.

A one-way valve in the device allows air to flow back into the bottle after each squeeze, so the latter doesn't stay compressed.

The Extract is designed for purifying freshwater only – it won't desalinate seawater
The Extract is designed for purifying freshwater only – it won't desalinate seawater

Assuming the Extract Water Filter reaches production, a pledge of US$25 will get you one, while $30 will get you both a filter and a Specialized Purist bottle – the planned retail prices are $30 and $40, respectively.

The filter is demonstrated in the following video.

Extract Water Filter

Sources: Indiegogo, Extract Water Filter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesWater BottleCyclingIndiegogoFiltersPurification
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!