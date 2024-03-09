700c adventure bike folds flat in 60 secs, journeys on via RV or boat

Optimized specifically for the space-strapped needs of RVers and boaters, the all-new Flatbike Change Adventure folding bike is built to be an untethered force in two-wheeled escape. Whether you're sliding it in an RV to enjoy pedaling the maze of forest roads around camp, throwing it aboard a packraft to connect two waypoints separated by water, or hopping trains between epic rides in high-alpine resort towns, the Change is built to explore via any multimodal means necessary.

Unlike the similarly minded Bike Friday All-Packa folder, the Change is a full-size bike that comes in 17-, 19-, and 21-in frame sizes and rolls on 700c wheels shod in 38-mm (1.5-in) IRC Intezzo tires. Flatbike describes it as a ruggedized hybrid built for all-terrain exploration and positions it as a gravel bike alternative for those who want an upright riding position without drop bars.

Since 2016, Flatbike has been distributing folding bikes from Taiwanese builder Changebike, including the Changebike-specced Change 811 Hybrid that served as the Change Adventure's predecessor. The company admits the 811 Hybrid was a bestseller, but it thought there was room for improvement, so it took control of the build spec to create the Change Adventure.

Flatbike makes some key component changes to its outgoing 811 Hybrid to create the all-new Change Adventure Flatbike

The Adventure still has the same ISO 4210-certified double-butted 7005 aluminum folding frame and rigid carbon fiber fork as the 811 Hybrid, but the modifications begin, quite literally, from the ground up. Flatbike trades out the old Mavic 27.5 wheels for a set of Shimano 700c rims it describes as faster and lighter. It also says the new hoops open up a wider tire selection and allow it to add Tannus Armour anti-flat protection to help keep things inflated and rolling smoothly on long, arduous all-terrain expeditions.

Flatbike also streamlines the drivetrain, trading out the previous 3 x 9 system for more efficient 1 x 11 and 2 x 11 options. The 1 x 11 version pairs a single 40-tooth chainring with a 51-tooth cassette and 11-speed Shimano Deore shifting. The 2 x 11 bike, meanwhile, has a 46/30-tooth chainring pair, a Shimano GRX front derailleur, the 11-speed Deore rear shifting and a 42-tooth cog. The 2 x 11, in particular, gives the bike a comparable gearing range without the redundant middle chainring, as shown below.

Gear range comparison between Flatbike's previous 3 x 11 and new 2 x 11 and 1 x 11 drivetrains Flatbike

Flatbike also seeks to enhance comfort for the type of long rides for which the Change Adventure is made, swapping in the Venzo split saddle it also uses on its latest folding gravel bike, a pair of wide Ergon grips, and buyer's choice of MTB, flat or SPD quick-release pedals. Whichever pedal option the buyer chooses, each one will pop off in a matter of seconds, allowing the bike to fold flatter.

In regard to that folding, Flatbike says the 26-lb (11.7-kg) Change Adventure folds down into its 37 x 14 x 30-in (94 x 35.6 x 76.2-cm) packed form in under a minute. It's meant to fit in a car trunk, RV locker, truck cab or on a small boat and also comes with a black canvas carry bag that makes it easy to carry aboard a train or bus. Owners will probably want the protection of a hard case for airline travel, but the small form factor and quick folding action promise to make it more convenient than a traditional bike.

With rugged frames, fast folding capability and all-terrain specs, Flatbikes pair nicely with packrafts for land-and-water adventures Flatbike

Flatbike announced the new Change Adventure this week, and the bike starts at US$2,080. If the geometry or build of the Change Adventure doesn't look quite right for your riding, but you like the idea of a full-size folding bike for all-terrain use, Flatbike also offers Change folding gravel and mountain bike builds, one or two of which are priced lower than the Adventure.

