© 2020 New Atlas
Bicycles

Greg LeMond's brand is back, with lightweight carbon commuter ebikes

By Ben Coxworth
September 22, 2020
Greg LeMond's brand is back, w...
The LeMond Dutch ebike
The LeMond Dutch ebike
View 8 Images
Both bikes feature a full carbon fiber frame
1/8
Both bikes feature a full carbon fiber frame
Both models feature integrated LED head- and tail lights
2/8
Both models feature integrated LED head- and tail lights
Both bikes feature a bar-mounted remote
3/8
Both bikes feature a bar-mounted remote
The LeMond Daily ebike
4/8
The LeMond Daily ebike
Both bikes feature Shimano hydraulic disc brakes
5/8
Both bikes feature Shimano hydraulic disc brakes
The LeMond Dutch ebike
6/8
The LeMond Dutch ebike
Both bikes feature a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion X35 rear hub motor
7/8
Both bikes feature a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion X35 rear hub motor
One of the differences between the two models is the handlebar style
8/8
One of the differences between the two models is the handlebar style
View gallery - 8 images

Many readers will recall the LeMond brand of high-end road bicycles, named after American champion cyclist Greg LeMond. Well, he's back with a new line of bikes bearing his name, although this time around they're carbon fiber electric-assist commuters.

Officially launched this week, the LeMond Bicycles lineup consists of two models – the Daily and the Dutch.

Both feature full carbon frames (including the stem, seatpost and fenders); a frame-integrated lithium battery; built-in LED head- and tail lights; a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion X35 rear hub motor; a Shimano GRX hydraulic 1x11 drivetrain; Shimano hydraulic disc brakes; a Spurcycle bell; a Selle Royal saddle; and a claimed total bike weight of 27.2 lb (12.3 kg).

That's pretty light, for an ebike.

An upgrade package swaps in a Shimano XT Di2 wireless shifting system, house-brand carbon wheel rims, and a Brooks saddle.

The LeMond Daily ebike
The LeMond Daily ebike

For both bikes, a maximum motor-assisted pedalling speed of 16 mph (26 km/h) is possible, along with a claimed range of 46 miles (74 km) per charge. A second battery can be added for a longer range.

The big difference between the two models is simply the style. While the Daily is a straight-ahead flat-bar road bike, the European-influenced Dutch has a mixte (step-through) frame and swept-back cafe-style handlebars.

The LeMond Daily and Dutch are priced at US$4,500 – prospective buyers can register for updates on availability via the link below.

Source: LeMond Bicycles

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

BicyclesElectric Bicycle
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More