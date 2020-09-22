Greg LeMond's brand is back, with lightweight carbon commuter ebikes

Many readers will recall the LeMond brand of high-end road bicycles, named after American champion cyclist Greg LeMond. Well, he's back with a new line of bikes bearing his name, although this time around they're carbon fiber electric-assist commuters.

Officially launched this week, the LeMond Bicycles lineup consists of two models – the Daily and the Dutch.

Both feature full carbon frames (including the stem, seatpost and fenders); a frame-integrated lithium battery; built-in LED head- and tail lights; a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion X35 rear hub motor; a Shimano GRX hydraulic 1x11 drivetrain; Shimano hydraulic disc brakes; a Spurcycle bell; a Selle Royal saddle; and a claimed total bike weight of 27.2 lb (12.3 kg).

That's pretty light, for an ebike.

An upgrade package swaps in a Shimano XT Di2 wireless shifting system, house-brand carbon wheel rims, and a Brooks saddle.

The LeMond Daily ebike LeMond Bicycles

For both bikes, a maximum motor-assisted pedalling speed of 16 mph (26 km/h) is possible, along with a claimed range of 46 miles (74 km) per charge. A second battery can be added for a longer range.

The big difference between the two models is simply the style. While the Daily is a straight-ahead flat-bar road bike, the European-influenced Dutch has a mixte (step-through) frame and swept-back cafe-style handlebars.

The LeMond Daily and Dutch are priced at US$4,500 – prospective buyers can register for updates on availability via the link below.

Source: LeMond Bicycles

