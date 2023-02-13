© 2023 New Atlas
Hangar Connect claims title of "world's smallest bike stand"

By Ben Coxworth
February 13, 2023
Hangar Connect claims title of "world's smallest bike stand"
The Hangar Connect sells for US$225
The Hangar Connect sells for US$225
The Hangar Connect, connected to a van ladder
The Hangar Connect, connected to a van ladder
The Hangar Connect sells for US$225
The Hangar Connect sells for US$225
The Hangar Connect is 14 inches long (356 mm)
The Hangar Connect is 14 inches long (356 mm)
The Hangar Connect reportedly tips the scales at 3 lb (1.4 kg), and is designed for use with bikes weighing up to 55 lb (25 kg)
The Hangar Connect reportedly tips the scales at 3 lb (1.4 kg), and is designed for use with bikes weighing up to 55 lb (25 kg)
While bicycle repair stands certainly come in handy, they can be rather awkward to bring on road trips, or to set up in small apartments. The Hangar Connect offers a more compact alternative, as it simply gets clamped onto whatever's at hand.

Manufactured by Arizona-based startup Altangle, the Hangar Connect consists of an anodized aluminum shaft with heavy-duty aluminum clamps at either end. One of those clamps grabs onto the bike's seat post, while the other takes hold of a railing, sign post, van ladder or pretty much anything else that's sufficiently sturdy and stable.

Each clamp has a maximum 2.7-inch (69-mm) opening, and can be rotated relative to the shaft to sit either vertically or horizontally – a locking pin keeps them firmly in that orientation.

Once the clamps are in place, the user tightens them down by turning their handles. Grippy thermoplastic rubber inserts keep the clamps' jaws from scuffing the bike and the support surface.

The Hangar Connect is 14 inches long (356 mm)
The Hangar Connect is 14 inches long (356 mm)

The whole Hangar Connect reportedly tips the scales at 3 lb (1.4 kg), and is designed for use with bikes weighing up to 55 lb (25 kg). It's available now via the Altangle website, priced at US$225.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

January 26, 2023

Source: Altangle

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

