Inflatable bike helmet packs small, weighs little and takes the hits

Bike helmets can be bulky things to carry around, which is why we've seen ones that fold or collapse when not in use. The Inflabi takes yet another approach, however, in that it simply gets deflated and rolled up.

Currently being developed by a German startup of the same name, the Inflabi incorporates TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) air chambers covered in a seam-welded abrasion-resistant fabric.

Those chambers are inflated and deflated via valves in the back. And although any third-party hand-operated bicycle tire pump can be used for the former, a compact pump will be included.

Inflating the helmet from empty takes about 20 seconds.

The Inflabi, deflated and rolled up for storage Inflabi

Along with packing down small when deflated, the Inflabi does offer a few other advantages over traditional helmets.

For one thing, because it's 70% air by volume when inflated, it's much lighter – the current prototype weighs 140 g (4.9 oz), but the exact weight of the final production model has yet to be determined. Because it's more flexible, it's also better able to comfortably conform to the contours of each rider's head. And due to the fact that it doesn't incorporate foam which is damaged by impacts, it should be reusable after crashes.

The Inflabi will be offered in four sizes Inflabi

Of course, though, safety is the most important consideration. To that end, the designers claim that the Inflabi offers four times the shock absorption of conventional foam helmets. We're told that it will be receiving full European EU1078 safety certification later this year.

Plans call for an initial small run of Inflabi helmets to be offered for presale in August, with shipping set to commence in November. Its estimated price sits at around €150 (US$163), although that may change due to supply chain issues.

Source: Inflabi via BikeRadar

