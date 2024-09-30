Deluxe wooden trailer is made to be towed by ebike

After a long day of pedaling on a bikepacking trip, setting up a tent for the night can often feel like just one more irksome task. That's where the i:woody comes in, as it's a wooden ebike-towed trailer that's ready to sleep in.

Invented and built by German entrepreneurs Erich Zeller and Naid Deliu, the i:woody is sold through their company Fahrrad-Campen ("bicycle camping"). Along with being available for purchase, it can also be rented from various German outlets or even built by customers in guided workshops.

Its weatherproof main body is made almost entirely of lacquered plywood, and features a large hinged Plexiglass window plus a solid wooden lockable door. The whole rig measures 208 cm long by 94 cm wide by 155 cm tall (81.9 by 37 by 61 in) and reportedly weighs about 64 to 72 kg (141 to 159 lb), depending on outfitting.

Erich Zeller tows the i:woody behind a Pedilio velomobile Fahrrad-Campen

While on the road, the i:woody rolls on 20-inch aluminum wheels clad in Schwalbe Super Moto 20 x 2.4-in tires, and makes itself visible to other traffic via two StVZO-compliant LED tail lights.

Inside, there's a bench (with an adjustable backrest) along with a single bed, the latter sporting a 7-cm-thick (2.8-in) polyurethane foam mattress covered in cotton fabric. Other amenities include 360 liters (95 gal) of under-bed storage space, a single-burner gas stove, LED lighting, and a ventilation system. Power is provided by a battery pack.

The trailer's cabin has a ceiling height of 135 cm (53 in) Fahrrad-Campen

Just like a "real" trailer, the i:woody has four adjustable-height aluminum supports which are used to get it horizontally level once it's parked for the night – an integrated bubble level helps in that regard. Both its parking brake and its removable Weber drawbar are lockable, for added security.

Pricing starts at €5,900 (about US$6,582), with optional extras including things like a solar panel; a Boxio washbasin and composting toilet; a second porthole-type window; a skylight; plus an outside-accessible storage compartment.

Erich Zeller shows us some of the i:woody's other features, in the following German-language video.

Fahrrad-Vanlife mit dem Fahrrad-Wohnwagen i:woody - Entdecke eine neue Art zu reisen.

Source: Fahrrad-Campen

