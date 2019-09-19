© 2019 New Atlas
Karmic's Oslo looks like an e-bike from the future

By Ben Coxworth
September 19, 2019
Usually, e-bike manufacturers try to make their vehicles as similar to regular bicycles as possible. Palo Alto, California-based Karmic, however, has gone the opposite route with its Oslo – the thing looks high-tech and electric.

For starters, the Oslo's chain, cables and battery are all enclosed within its body. That body in turn consists of a hydroformed aluminum frame and thermoplastic panels. The wheels additionally forgo the traditional thin steel spokes for five larger alloy ones, which can be sheathed in optional aerodynamic wheel covers.

Some of the singlespeed e-bike's other features include always-on integrated head- and tail/brake lights, a long padded non-wedgie seat, an LCD display, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and plastic fenders.

Riders can choose between three levels of electric pedalling assistance, as supplied by a 250-watt motor that's powered by a 480-Wh lithium battery. The latter is of the Panasonic 21700 cell-size variety (first used in the Tesla Model 3), and it can reportedly be swapped for a freshly-charged one within 30 seconds.

A top electric-assist speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) is possible, plus riders who are feeling lazy can also opt for a no-pedal throttle mode. Based on a model of that throttle being used "more often than not," the bike's battery range sits at a claimed 20 miles of real-world use per charge.

Should you be interested, the Oslo is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$1,499 will get you one, when and if it reaches production – the retail price should range from $1,800 to $2,200. Planned future upgrades include a 500-watt motor, a Gates Carbon belt drive, metal fenders, and the earlier-mentioned wheel covers.

