Kvisp carrier is made to get your dog on your bike

Although carrying a little dog in your bicycle's front basket may look kinda cute, it's definitely not the safest of setups – for the pooch or for you. That's where the Kvisp comes in, as it's a bike-mounted carrier designed specifically for dogs.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Kvisp was created by a Dutch startup of the same name. It's essentially a plastic basket that a small dog can sit in … although there's more to it than that.

The basket part of the device consists of an outer polymer shell and an inner inlay, the latter of which can be removed for washing. It can accommodate dogs weighing up to 13.5 kg (30 lb), who wear an included system-specific harness.

Integrated safety straps attach to the front and rear of the harness, keeping the dog from jumping or falling out. When those straps are detached upon reaching one's destination, the dog's leash can be hooked up to the harness for walking.

Although the Kvisp is rated for dogs weighing up to 13.5 kg (30 lb), compatibility also depends on the size of the individual dog Kvisp

The whole thing is mounted on a bracket which is in turn clamped onto the bike's steerer tube. A quick-release mechanism allows the Kvisp to be released from that bracket with a single button-click, although an optional combination lock can also be used to keep thieves from making off with it.

Finally, a window in the front of the basket allows ebike riders to see their handlebar display – unless their dog is blocking their view of it.

Assuming the Kvisp reaches production, a pledge of US$165 will get you one in a color choice of gray or green – the planned retail price is $250. It can be seen in use, in the video below.

Kvisp - Discover the joy of biking together with your dog.

Sources: Kickstarter, Kvisp

