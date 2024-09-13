Bike headlight goes wide for better, less obnoxious visibility

Some bike headlights are designed to get you seen by motorists, while others are made to help you see the road. The Light Rail is claimed to excel at both, with a unique rectangular design that emphasizes light spread and movement over intensity.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Light Rail is made by Salt Lake City startup Intrinsic Cycles. The company previously brought us the rubber-coated Bumper Pedals, which were designed to spare cyclists' shins from nasty pedal strikes.

Within the Light Rail's weatherproof aluminum body is a row of 35 white LEDs. Three in the middle form the spotlight, which stays on steadily (without flashing). Its beam is focused downward and inward to illuminate the road directly in front of the cyclist, without spreading the glare into the eyes of oncoming motorists.

The Light Rail is water-resistant, and can be quickly installed and removed from the bike via an included handlebar mount Intrinsic Cycles

The remaining 32 LEDs – to either side of the spotlight – illuminate sequentially to form a pulsating-back-and-forth light pattern. According to the designers, this setup has several advantages over a traditional flashing headlight.

For one thing, the wide-yet-not-crazily-bright light display reportedly catches drivers' eyes without blinding and/or annoying them. It's also claimed to give them a better sense of the cyclist's speed and position, as opposed to a light that is constantly flashing on and off. And because the spotlight portion stays on steadily, riders should have a have a safer, less strobe-like view of the road.

Pictured here in daytime running light mode, the Light Rail is claimed to tip the scales at 13 oz (369 g) Intrinsic Cycles

For boosted visibility during daytime use, the Light Rail can be set to have all 35 of its LEDs shining continuously. They have a combined brightness of 1,000 lumens when set to maximum brightness.

Battery life runs from four all the way up to 80 hours per charge, depending on the intensity and lighting pattern selected. A "fuel gauge" LED on the side of the headlight transitions from green to red as the battery's charge level diminishes.

Assuming the Light Rail reaches production, a pledge of US$129 will get you one. The planned retail price is $170.

It's demonstrated in the video below.

Light Rail Bike Light Bar from Intrinsic Cycles

Source: Indiegogo

