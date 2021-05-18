© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Livall is back, with a new-and-improved smart bike helmet

By Ben Coxworth
May 18, 2021
Livall is back, with a new-and...
The Livall EVO21 is presently on Indiegogo
The Livall EVO21 is presently on Indiegogo
View 2 Images
Like most bike helmets, the EVO21 features a polycarbonate shell and an EPS foam liner
1/2
Like most bike helmets, the EVO21 features a polycarbonate shell and an EPS foam liner
The Livall EVO21 is presently on Indiegogo
2/2
The Livall EVO21 is presently on Indiegogo

Six years ago, Chinese manufacturer Livall debuted one of the first "smart" bicycle helmets. Well, the company is still at it, with a lighter, sleeker new model that's currently on Indiegogo.

Known as the EVO21, the helmet sports pretty much all the standard bells and whistles featured in similar models.

These include front and rear/side LED lighting strips (colored white and red, respectively) that can be set to different intensities and flashing modes; turn indicators that are wirelessly activated by a handlebar-mounted remote; a flashing brake light that's automatically activated by an integrated accelerometer; and an alert system that sends an SOS text message to an emergency contact if a fall is detected (riders have 90 seconds in which to cancel that text before it's sent).

One of the EVO21's more unique features, however, is its ability to turn itself on and off. After initially being powered up at the start of a ride, it can be set to subsequently shut the LEDs off whenever conditions are bright enough that no lighting is necessary, but then turn them back on again in dim conditions. Likewise, it will also automatically turn the LEDs off when the rider removes the helmet from their head, then power them back up when the user puts the helmet back on.

Another thing that sets the EVO21 apart is the ability to set its headlight LED strip to flash in colors other than just white, potentially making it more eye-catching to motorists. The helmet is additionally lighter than Livall's previous model, reportedly tipping the scales at 350 g (12 oz).

Like most bike helmets, the EVO21 features a polycarbonate shell and an EPS foam liner
Like most bike helmets, the EVO21 features a polycarbonate shell and an EPS foam liner

One 3-hour charge of its lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for about 10 hours of use. And all of the electronics are IPX5 water resistant, meaning they can withstand a sustained, low-pressure spray.

Assuming the current crowdfunding campaign is successful, a pledge of US$79 will get you a Livall EVO21 of your own – the planned retail price is $129. The helmet's features are demonstrated in the following video.

Source: Indiegogo

LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet for Bike or E-Bike Riders, Cyclists, and E-scooter Riders

Tags

BicyclesHelmetsIndiegogoCyclingRoad Safety
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More