Lumos takes a sleeker approach with new Ultra helmet

By Ben Coxworth
May 25, 2020
The Lumos Ultra is presently on Kickstarter
The Lumos Ultra is available in more sizes than the original model
The Lumos Ultra is IPX6 weatherproof
Although there are now several electronics-laden "smart" bike helmets on the market, the Lumos was one of the first. Now its designers are back, with the new-and-improved Lumos Ultra.

The original model of the helmet featured an integrated headlight, tail light, and LED turn indicators that were wirelessly activated via a handlebar-mounted remote.

Those things are all still present on the Ultra, although the tail light function has now been integrated into the turn indicators, which are considerably sleeker and narrower. This change comes thanks to the use of Chips On Board (COB) technology, that allows a higher intensity of light to be packed into a smaller area.

Additionally, the turn indicators can now also be activated through an Apple Watch, simply by raising your hand.

Other new features include larger vents for a cooler head, more sizes to choose from, and an optional sun visor. Buyers can also opt for MIPS technology, which is designed to provide extra protection against rotational injuries to the brain.

The Ultra is additionally IPX6 weatherproof, meaning that it can resist high-pressure jets of water hitting it from any direction. Its battery is recharged via a USB-C cable – battery life figures are currently unavailable, but if it's anything like the original model, one charge should be good for about a week of typical use. The charge level can be monitored through an accompanying iOS/Android app, which can also be used to set the flashing pattern of the lights.

And yes, the helmet has been crash-test certified to CPSC (United States), EN 1078 (Europe) and AS/NZS 2063:2008 (Australia/New Zealand) standards.

Should you be interested, the Lumos Ultra is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$75 will get you one – the planned retail price is $124.

Source: Kickstarter

