© 2020 New Atlas
Bicycles

Handlebar Jack keeps bar-mounted gear from getting bent

By Ben Coxworth
February 07, 2020
Handlebar Jack keeps bar-mount...
The Original Handlebar Jack in use
The Original Handlebar Jack in use
View 3 Images
The latest version of The Original Handlebar Jack improves upon a previous model, which utilized rubber loops instead of Velcro
1/3
The latest version of The Original Handlebar Jack improves upon a previous model, which utilized rubber loops instead of Velcro
The Original Handlebar Jack, stowed for transit or storage
2/3
The Original Handlebar Jack, stowed for transit or storage
The Original Handlebar Jack in use
3/3
The Original Handlebar Jack in use
View gallery - 3 images

While many people routinely turn their bike upside-down to perform repairs, doing so can damage handlebar-mounted components such as brake levers, shifters and e-bike screens. The Original Handlebar Jack is designed to protect those items, by keeping the bars off the ground.

Invented by cyclist Andy Wilkoff, the Handlebar Jack system actually consists of two small jacks, 3D-printed out of ABS plastic. Each one has a handlebar cradle on top, and three fold-out legs on the bottom.

While the bike is still right-side up, the jacks are attached to the handlebar grips via Velcro straps, and their legs are pulled open to form a tripod. When the bike is subsequently turned over, those legs hold the handlebars 3.25 inches (83 mm) clear of the ground, keeping any bar-mounted doohickies from getting scratched or bent.

The latest version of The Original Handlebar Jack improves upon a previous model, which utilized rubber loops instead of Velcro
The latest version of The Original Handlebar Jack improves upon a previous model, which utilized rubber loops instead of Velcro

As an added bonus, when the system isn't in use, the two folded-down jacks can be interlocked end-to-end, thanks to magnets on the insides of their legs. They weigh a combined 3.2 oz (91 g).

The Original Handlebar Jack is available now via the link below, for US$24.99 a pair.

Source: The Original Handlebar Jack

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesRepairCycling
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More