One Point Five is more than a unicycle, less than a true bike

Bicycles can be awkward to store and to carry on public transit, which is part of the reason that Japanese company Outre developed its bizarre new One Point Five. It features what could be considered one and a half wheels ... hence the name.

First of all, it seems pretty likely that the designers of the One Point Five have at least seen the German-made Halbrad (or "Halfbike" in English). Like the Japanese bike, it also features a more-or-less regular-sized chain-driven rear wheel, along with a tiny pivoting front wheel located under the crankset.

While the Halbrad is a handlebar-less singlespeed, however, the One Point Five incorporates a vertical bar that's equipped with a brake lever and a Shimano RevoShift twist shifter. The former activates a rear disc brake and a band-style front brake, while the latter allows riders to shift between eight gears via a Shimano Altus rear derailleur.

Its front and rear wheels are 8 and 20 inches in diameter, respectively, so riders had better watch out for potholes. The frame, meanwhile, is made of chromoly, with the whole bike tipping the scales at a claimed 10 kg (22 lb).

Should you be interested in getting one, the One Point Five can be ordered via the link below, for ¥162,000 (about US$1,503). You can see it in action, in the following video.

