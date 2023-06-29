Priority hits the trail with hardtail MTB featuring Pinion Smart.Shift

New York's Priority Bicycles is claiming a US first with the launch of the 600HXT hardtail trail bike. Not only does it ride out with a carbon belt and Pinion gearbox, but it features Pinion's electronic Smart.Shift technology.

The 600HTX is by no means the first model in Priority's range to drop derailleur gears or internal gear hubs for a Gates Carbon Belt drive and Pinion C1.12 gearbox – they're featured on the 600 commuter and 600X bikepacker.

"As soon as we developed the 600X, however, we saw potential for a true trail mountain bike that would take advantage of the centered weight and all-conditions reliability of the Pinion gearbox and Gates Carbon Drive belt, with the flagship Priority focus on low maintenance," said the company's director of product development, Eddie Meek. "The key to realizing this was a shifting system that could keep up to the dynamic riding of modern mountain biking, which came in the form of the Pinion Smart.Shift technology."

The electronic Smart.Shift technology "ticks quickly through gears with the push of a button in 0.2 seconds" Priority Bicycles

Pinion gearboxes are located at the bracket, and are available with 6, 9, 12 or 18 gears. Initially, the German company opted for grip shifting for its platform but Smart.Shift technology made its world debut in Europe last year with the Stromer ST7 speed-pedelec. Priority reports that the 600HTX will be its first non-ebike outing in the US.

Thumbing the paddle shifters at the 174 Hudson MTB handlebar can change gear in just 0.2 seconds, "regardless of conditions and drivetrain load." The electronic shifting system is powered by an internal battery that's reckoned good for up to 10,000 shifts per charge, which is topped up using a cable plugged directly into the gearbox. An indicator light is included for showing status, and cooked-in Bluetooth allows for checks through a companion mobile app.

The Pinion C1.12 gearbox is mounted to the 600HTX's bracket, and makes 12 gears available to trail riders Priority Bicycles

Elsewhere, the hardtail is built around a 6061 alloy frame rocking "aggressive trail geometry" and available in three sizes, the CDX belt drive makes for a low-maintenance ride, there's a Fox 34 Performance fork with 140 mm of travel, plus 29-inch WTB KOM Tough i30 rims with a 2.6-inch Vigilante tire to the front and a 2.6-inch Trail Boss bringing up the rear, TRP Slate T4 quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes, and a 180-mm dropper post.

The 600HXT goes up for pre-order from today for US$3,499, which will go up to $3,999 at the close of the launch promotion.

Product page: Priority 600HXT