Retro-reflective safety device puts a radar target on the backs of bikes

While in-vehicle collision avoidance systems may be good at detecting big targets like automobiles, they're not as adept at detecting bicycles. Radian's Wingman was designed to address that problem, by boosting bikes' radar and LiDAR visibility.

So first of all, how do collision avoidance systems work?

Well, along with computer vision cameras, they typically also utilize a combination of radar and LiDAR modules to detect the location, speed and trajectory of obstacles that present a potential collision hazard.

Radar sends out radio waves and receives their echos, whereas LiDAR sends out laser light pulses and receives their reflections. It therefore stands to reason that in both cases, the larger and more reflective the surface at which they're pointing, the more likely it is to be detected.

That's where the Wingman comes in.

Mounted under the bike's seat, it presents a three-sided, back-facing, concave surface lined with a proprietary "multi-spectral composite formed from an innovative combination of retro-reflective and fluorescent materials." As a result, it's claimed to drastically boost the radar and LiDAR signatures of bicycles using it.

The Radian Wingman comes with a traditional tail light, because every little bit helps Radian

The device itself requires no batteries or other power source, although it does come with a conventional battery-powered tail light for added visibility. Also included is a mini bubble level, for ensuring the Wingman initially gets mounted at a perfect 90-degree angle.

Should you be interested in getting a unit for yourself, you can register for updates on availability via the Radian website – the Wingman will ultimately sell for US$119.95. The company also offers a cycling vest utilizing the same retro-reflective material, that will go for $79.95.

Source: Radian via GearJunkie

