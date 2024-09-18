World's first 3D-printed titanium road bike set to enter production

We've seen 3D-printed titanium handlebars, stems and frame components, but the Reactor Aero takes the concept a whole lot further. Made by the No. 22 Bicycle Company in upstate New York, it's being billed as the world's first 3D-printed titanium road bike.

First of all, we should point out that the Aero is being sold as a fully aerodynamic frameset, not as a complete bike.

What's more, it can't claim the title of being the first 3D-printed titanium bicycle of any type. That honor goes to British additive manufacturing firm Renishaw's one-off MX-6 Evo mountain bike … or to that bike's frame, at least.

The Aero's frame accepts road tires up to 34 mm in width No. 22 Bicycle Company

The Reactor Aero was unveiled in prototype form late last month at the MADE bike show in Portland, Oregon, and is scheduled for wind tunnel testing and validation before commercial production commences. Initial testing reportedly shows a 30% to 40% drag reduction as compared to No. 22's existing Reactor model, which is also made of titanium but is not 3D-printed.

The displayed prototype frame was printed almost all in one piece, using a precision-guided laser to selectively melt Grade 5 titanium powder. Its carbon fiber seat tube was the exception, which was built for No. 22 by July Bicycles. The production version will be printed in multiple sections which will then be welded together.

Rigidity is concentrated where it's needed, such as in the head tube No. 22 Bicycle Company

According to the company, taking the 3D printing approach makes it possible for internal support structures to be added to the frame specifically where needed. As a result, the frame stays light while providing rigidity in areas such as the bottom bracket, dropouts, and head tube. We're still waiting to hear back about actual weight figures.

Some of the Aero's other features include full internal cable routing, flat mount disc brake compatibility, clearance for 34-mm road tires, front and rear thru-axles, plus a custom titanium headset and stem.

No. 22 is now taking US$1,000 deposits, which will go toward a full price of $10,000 to $15,000. Shipping is estimated to commence next spring (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: No. 22 Bicycle Company

