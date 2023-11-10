© 2023 New Atlas
Bizarre SaddleSpur bike seat stands up for back support

By Ben Coxworth
November 10, 2023
The SaddleSpur is priced at £125 (about US$153)
The SaddleSpur features polyurethane padding, a pressure relief channel, aluminum rails and a claimed weight of 310 grams (11 oz)
The SaddleSpur features polyurethane padding, a pressure relief channel, aluminum rails and a claimed weight of 310 grams (11 oz)
We've certainly seen some unusual bicycle seats over the years, all designed to boost either comfort or performance. The SaddleSpur is claimed to do both, via a strange sticky-uppy bit in the back.

It was two years ago that we first heard about the SaddleSpur, when it was the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Although that project was unsuccessful, the device is nonetheless now available for preorder through its own website.

Invented by British cyclist John Downing, the SaddleSpur starts off looking fairly normal, but then has that big "spur" shooting up from the back. The appendage is intended mainly to increase pedaling power.

"The presence of the spur does give the cyclist a fulcrum against which to exert pressure, thus changing the cycling dynamic of using the force generated by gripping the handlebars – and forcing energy through the body/trunk – to one of providing leverage from the pelvic cradle," Downing told us in 2021.

The same general argument has been made for recumbent bicycles, in which the rider is able to brace themselves against the seat's backrest instead of just moving up and down into the air as they pedal.

Downing additionally claims that because the cyclist can push back into the spur as they're riding, not all of their weight will be concentrated on their butt – thus making for a more comfortable ride.

That said, definitely one shortcoming of the design lies in the fact that riders can't shift their weight back off the saddle on steep descents or otherwise. And yes, it might also get them some funny looks.

Should you be interested in taking a chance on the SaddleSpur, you can preorder one now for £125 (about US$153). Our comments section is open as always, for anyone who wants to weigh in.

Source: SaddleSpur via Pinkbike

