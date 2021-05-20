Silca cyclometer mount costs $175, and is 3D-printed out of titanium

Ordinarily, bicycle computer mounts are aluminum things that clamp onto the handlebars, and that cost about $20 to $40. Silca's new stem-mounted Mensola, however, is 3D-printed out of titanium, and will set you back a cool US$175.

So first of all, what's the point? Besides being able to say "Look at my cool 3D-printed titanium cyclometer mount," that is?

Well, according to Silca, 3D printing technology allows the Mensola to be considerably lighter than conventional mounts, plus it's much stronger. The device is manufactured via a process known as Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), in which a laser is used to melt titanium powder in a specific pattern, building up a three-dimensional object in successive fused-together layers.

This technique makes it possible to print the main body of the mount all in one piece, but it's not a solid piece. Instead, the Mensola has a latticework-like interior which is mostly covered by a solid aerodynamic skin. The company claims that this design gives it six to 10 times more structural strength than a traditionally manufactured aluminum mount, while simultaneously keeping it 10 to 15 percent lighter – depending on the length, it reportedly tips the scales at 34 to 37 grams.

The Silca Mensola can be ordered to fit a variety of popular handlebar stems Silca

As an added bonus, the Mensola doesn't take up space on the handlebars. It's mounted on the handlebar stem's face plate instead, via a couple of included titanium bolts that replace the plate's existing lower two bolts.

Should you be interested, the Silca Mensola is available now, via the company website. It's being offered in lengths ranging from 22 to 35 mm, and is currently compatible with Wahoo and Garmin computers.

Source: Silca via BikeRadar

