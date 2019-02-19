First and foremost, the Viaggio is designed for cyclists who do a lot of travelling with their bike and its required equipment. The idea is that by moving the gauge off of the pump and onto Silca's free iOS/Android iGauge app, the pump is able to be considerably sleeker and lighter when folded down, yet still capable of measuring air pressure with an accuracy of plus or minus 1 percent. It weighs 2.25 lb (1,020 g).