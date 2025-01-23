Crafty cycling gizmo uses two HD cameras to serve three purposes
Your GoPro may be all very well and good, but can it shoot in two directions at once? The Soocoo S50+ can, allowing it to serve as a cycling actioncam, rearview camera, and accident-recording dashcam.
Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the S50+ is a capsule-shaped device with a forward-facing camera at one end and a rear-facing camera at the other.
Each camera is equipped with its own 170-degree wide-angle lens and GC2083 CMOS image sensor. The S50+'s aluminum alloy body droops a bit at the ends, presumably to ensure that the cameras capture more of the road and less of the sky.
Utilizing an iOS/Android app on their Wi-Fi-linked smartphone, users can choose between shooting with both cameras at once – at a resolution of 1080p/30fps – or shooting with just the front or just the rear camera, at 4K/25fps. Both cameras are HDR (high dynamic range)-capable.
Video is recorded in MP4 format on a user-supplied microSD card of up to 256GB in capacity. If the user's phone is mounted on their handlebars, they can use it to view a live feed from the cameras, and to start and stop recording.
As is the case with any other actioncam, the S50+ can be utilized simply to record cool first-person video (and audio) of users' rides. That said, its rear camera can also serve as a digital rearview "mirror" when used with a bar-mounted phone.
Additionally, the S50+ can be set to continuously record and overwrite a one- or three-minute loop of front and rear video. If the device's integrated accelerometer detects that a collision with another vehicle has occurred, the S50+ will automatically save the current loop for possible use in legal proceedings.
The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 145 g (5 oz) and is IP66 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand strong jets of water from any direction. One charge of its 2,400-mAh lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for up to four hours of runtime.
Assuming the Soocoo S50+ reaches production, a pledge of US$119 will get you one – the planned retail price is $238. A handlebar-mountable wireless remote is available as a $10 extra.
And should you be interested in simply wearing a cycling helmet with built-in front and rear cameras, check out the Edge and the Cerebellum One.
Source: Kickstarter
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.