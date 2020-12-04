© 2020 New Atlas
Bicycles

Specialized releases its lightest-ever carbon bike – for kids

By Ben Coxworth
December 04, 2020
Specialized releases its light...
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon weighs less than 5 pounds
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon weighs less than 5 pounds
View 3 Images
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon weighs less than 5 pounds
1/3
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon weighs less than 5 pounds
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon can accommodate riders weighing up to 40 lb (18 kg), and standing up to 35 inches (89 cm) tall
2/3
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon can accommodate riders weighing up to 40 lb (18 kg), and standing up to 35 inches (89 cm) tall
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon is priced at just under $1,000
3/3
The Specialized Hotwalk Carbon is priced at just under $1,000
View gallery - 3 images

Because they're quickly outgrown and have to take a lot of abuse, toddlers' bicycles often seem kind of cheap and clunky compared to "real" bikes. For parents who just don't want to go that route, Specialized is now offering the Hotwalk Carbon balance bike.

While the original version of the Hotwalk has a regular aluminum frame, the Carbon edition sports a carbon fiber frame, fork, handlebar and wheel rims. It also features a lighter version of the base model's Rhythm Lite tires, resulting in a claimed total bike weight of 4.63 lb (2.1 kg).

It can accommodate li'l riders weighing up to 40 lb (18 kg), and standing up to 35 inches (89 cm) tall.

Besides simply looking snazzy and being light, though, the Hotwalk Carbon is also said to offer a better ride than traditional balance bikes. This is reportedly made possible by kid-friendly smaller-diameter handlebar grips, sleeker chain stays that allow for easier planting of the feet on the ground, and the stiff yet shock-absorbing characteristics of carbon fiber.

It also has a low-friction saddle, with a handle on the underside that allows parents to pick the bike up and carry it as needed.

And no, it certainly isn't cheap. If you want one, be prepared to shell out US$999.

Source: Specialized via Pinkbike

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesSpecialized BikesChildrenCarbon Fiber
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More