Specialized releases its lightest-ever carbon bike – for kids

Because they're quickly outgrown and have to take a lot of abuse, toddlers' bicycles often seem kind of cheap and clunky compared to "real" bikes. For parents who just don't want to go that route, Specialized is now offering the Hotwalk Carbon balance bike.

While the original version of the Hotwalk has a regular aluminum frame, the Carbon edition sports a carbon fiber frame, fork, handlebar and wheel rims. It also features a lighter version of the base model's Rhythm Lite tires, resulting in a claimed total bike weight of 4.63 lb (2.1 kg).

It can accommodate li'l riders weighing up to 40 lb (18 kg), and standing up to 35 inches (89 cm) tall.

Besides simply looking snazzy and being light, though, the Hotwalk Carbon is also said to offer a better ride than traditional balance bikes. This is reportedly made possible by kid-friendly smaller-diameter handlebar grips, sleeker chain stays that allow for easier planting of the feet on the ground, and the stiff yet shock-absorbing characteristics of carbon fiber.

It also has a low-friction saddle, with a handle on the underside that allows parents to pick the bike up and carry it as needed.

And no, it certainly isn't cheap. If you want one, be prepared to shell out US$999.

Source: Specialized via Pinkbike

