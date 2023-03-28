© 2023 New Atlas
Specialized Sirrus Carbon gravel/fitness bike features a freaky frame

By Ben Coxworth
March 28, 2023
The Specialized Sirrus Carbon X 5.0 is priced at US$2,250, with the Carbon 6.0 model (pictured) going for $3,000
A closer look at the Compliance Junction
Carried over from the existing Sirrus lineup is an additional feature called the Future Shock, a headset-integrated coil-spring shock absorber that offers 20 mm of handlebar-smoothing front travel
The lower-priced Carbon X 5.0 model
The carbon version of the Specialized Sirrus started out as an urban fitness/commuting bike, then morphed into something that's also aimed at gravel riding. Its latest incarnation continues along those lines, but with a striking new frame design.

The Sirrus Carbon is being offered in two models – the Carbon X 5.0 and the Carbon 6.0.

Both feature a full carbon fiber frame with a unique feature in which the seat stays come together to join with the suspended bottom end of the seat tube, with a strut then going from that joining point to the down tube.

This setup is known as the Compliance Junction, and it is claimed to provide "just the right amount of flex and forgiveness across the carbon frame without sacrificing performance and efficiency." Of course, it's also intended to make potential buyers say, "Hey, cool!".

Carried over from the existing Sirrus lineup is an additional feature called the Future Shock, a headset-integrated coil-spring shock absorber that offers 20 mm of handlebar-smoothing front travel.

The lower-priced of the two new models, the Carbon X 5.0 features a SRAM NX Eagle 1 x 12 drivetrain, Tektro TKD-148 hydraulic disc brakes, and Specialized Pathfinder Pro 700 x 38c gravel-capable tires. It's claimed to tip the scales at 24 lb (10.9 kg), and is priced at US$2,250.

The higher-specc'd Carbon 6.0 swaps in a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Level TLM hydraulic disc brakes, and smoother Specialized Roubiax Pro 700 x 30/32c tires (both Sirrus models can accommodate tires up to 42c). It reportedly weighs in at just 20.3 lb (9.2 kg) – that's pretty light for a gravel-ish bike – and is priced at $3,000.

Source: Specialized

