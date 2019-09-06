© 2019 New Atlas
Mountain bike multitool gets "Stashed" in the steer tube

By Ben Coxworth
September 06, 2019
The pockets of a mountain biker's jersey or hydration pack are already often pretty crowded, so why carry a multitool in there if you can "offload" it into the bike? That's the thinking behind the new Stash Multi-Tool, which sits inside the steer tube.

Created by bike gear manufacturer Granite Design, the Stash system actually consists of two main parts: there's a cylindrical receptacle that stays permanently installed inside the steer tube, along with the multitool itself, which slides in and out of that receptacle. The whole setup weighs in at 145 grams.

The "sub-tools" that are built into the multitool include fold-out 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 6-mm hex bits along with T25 Torx and flathead screwdriver bits, plus a spoke-tightening key that doubles as a tire valve core-removal tool. Installation is claimed to be quick and easy, involving no alterations to the steer tube. To see if your bike is compatible with the system, just click on the Source link at the end of this article.

There are eight bits in the multitool, along with a spoke key/valve core tool
There are eight bits in the multitool, along with a spoke key/valve core tool

The Stash Multi-Tool is currently being showcased in Germany at Eurobike 2019, and should be available soon for US$55. And no, it isn't the first steer-tube-stashed multitool we've seen. Other similar-yet-different models include Specialized's SWAT Conceal Carry Tool and OneUp's EDC. Rugged Components also unsuccessfully tried crowdfunding its Dialed Cap in 2017.

And if you're interested in sticking tools in other parts of your bike, there's always the handlebar-hidden Mini Bar/Barstow, and the crank hollow-mounted All In Multitool.

Source: Granite Design via Bike Mag

