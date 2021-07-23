SwitchGrade lets mountain bikers change their saddle angle on the fly

Although different saddle angles are better for different cycling scenarios, most riders aren't likely to stop and adjust that angle every time the terrain changes – at least, not with a regular seat setup. Aenomaly Constructs' SwitchGrade, however, allows them to do so quickly and easily.

Invented by British Columbia-based mountain biker Noel Dolotallas, the device is milled from a solid block of 6061 T6 aluminum, and it replaces the existing seatpost's saddle rail clamp. In other words, it goes between the main body of the seatpost and the underside of the saddle.

Utilizing a lever on the SwitchGrade, riders are able to release its locking mechanism and tilt it (and thus the saddle) to one of three angles, each one separated from the next-closest by 10 degrees.

For climbing, the saddle's nose is tilted down. Dolotallas claims that this moves the rider forward, helping to keep the front wheel firmly on the ground while also boosting rear traction. For steep descents, on the other hand, the rear end of the saddle is tilted down. Since riders typically move their butts right back off the saddle on such descents, having the back of that saddle lower allows them do so (and to slide back onto it) more easily.

Not surprisingly, for riding on level ground, the saddle is set to a neutral level angle.

The SwitchGrade is being offered in multiple colors Aenomaly Constructs



Should you be interested in getting one, the SwitchGrade is said to fit a wide range of both fixed and dropper seatposts, and reportedly tips the scales at 167 grams. That said, allowing for the rail clamp it replaces, the net weight gain is more like 100 g.

It is available now for preorder in five different color schemes, priced at US$249.

And for an example of a "self-adjusting" nose-down seatpost, check out the Sangle-Fit.

Source: Aenomaly Constructs via PinkBike

