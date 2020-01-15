TiGr Blue mini+ offers a smaller, tougher approach to locking your bike

Back in 2011, we heard about a rather quirky but apparently effective bike lock known as the TiGr. Now, its makers are back with a new version that's more compact and harder to cut through.

Designed by cyclists (and brothers) John and Jim Loughlin, the original TiGr (pictured below) is essentially a long, narrow titanium "bow" that can be mounted horizontally along the bike's top tube when not in use.

Once it's time to secure the bicycle, that bow is removed and run through the bike's frame, wheels and an adjacent immovable object. The bow's two ends are then inserted into an accompanying pick-resistant stainless steel cylinder, that locks using a rotary disc key mechanism.

A photo of the original version of the TiGr lock, which can still be purchased TiGr Lock Bike Locks

While the setup does have its merits, it's kind of big and ungainly. Additionally, although titanium is light, there are other metals that are more difficult to cut.

The first of those limitations was addressed with the introduction of the smaller TiGr mini and mini+ models. The TiGr Blue mini+ now addresses the second, as it's made of more cut-resistant hardened high carbon blue steel.

Seen here are the various components of the TiGr Blue mini+, including an optional frame mount TiGr Lock Bike Locks

Like the original, the Blue still consists of a bow body and a locking cylinder. The bow is now shorter and wider, however – so it's easier to carry, but it can't go around both the front and rear wheels. It's also considerably lighter than a traditional chain, cable or U-lock, reportedly tipping the scales at less than 500 grams (1.1 lb). A vinyl coating keeps it from scratching the bike's frame.

And according to its creators, the lock meets and exceeds bicycle security standards for all commonly-used cutting tools – these include bolt cutters, cable cutters, hacksaws, tin snips, and side cutters.

Should you be interested, the TiGr Blue mini+ is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$80 will get you one, when and if they reach production.

Source: Kickstarter