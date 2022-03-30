© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Uplock stashes a folding bike lock inside its own seat post

By Ben Coxworth
March 30, 2022
Uplock stashes a folding bike ...
The Uplock folding lock, getting pulled out of a system-specific seat post
The Uplock folding lock, getting pulled out of a system-specific seat post
View 3 Images
The Uplock folding lock, getting pulled out of a system-specific seat post
1/3
The Uplock folding lock, getting pulled out of a system-specific seat post
The rider sticks the key in the lock's cylinder, turns it, and uses it to pull the lock up out of the seat post
2/3
The rider sticks the key in the lock's cylinder, turns it, and uses it to pull the lock up out of the seat post
The folding lock itself is made out of a hardened steel alloy, and is coated in UV-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane
3/3
The folding lock itself is made out of a hardened steel alloy, and is coated in UV-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane
View gallery - 3 images

Carrying a heavy bike lock in backpack can be a hassle, and not everyone likes the cluttered look of a frame-mounted lock. That's where the Uplock is designed to come in, as it sits inside a system-specific seat post.

Created by German engineer Ulrich Press, the Uplock consists of two main parts: a 400-mm AL6082/6061 aluminum alloy seat post which works with the user's existing saddle, and a hardened steel alloy folding lock that slots down inside that seat post.

While the bike is in motion, the saddle sits firmly atop the post, just as it would with any other.

When it's time to lock up, though, flipping a lever on the Uplock allows the hinged saddle-mount section of the post to be tilted off to one side, revealing the top of the folding lock beneath. The rider then sticks the key in the lock's cylinder, turns it, and uses it to pull the lock up out of the seat post.

According to Ulrich, the whole setup is rattle-free, and should be compatible with almost any upright bike with a conventional seat tube.

The folding lock itself is made out of a hardened steel alloy, and is coated in UV-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane
The folding lock itself is made out of a hardened steel alloy, and is coated in UV-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane

The seat post is available in diameters of 27.2, 30.9 and 31.6 mm. It has a 10-mm setback, utilizes a two-bolt saddle-angle adjustment mechanism (compatible with both round and oval saddle rails), and is claimed to tip the scales at 450 g.

The folding lock is over 85 cm long (33.5 in) and is pick-, drilling- and weather-resistant. It additionally features rust-free components, and is covered in UV-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane, to keep it from chipping or scratching the bike's paint. It weighs 950 g, giving the whole system a total weight of 1.4 kg (3 lb).

Should you be interested, the Uplock is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €210 (about US$234) will get you one. The planned retail price is €270 ($301). It's demonstrated in the video below.

Previous takes on the whole lock-combined-with-a-seat-post thing have included the InterLock, which stored a cable lock inside the seat post, and the EverLock, which used the seat post as the cylinder of a U lock. The SeatyLock, which is still in production, features a folding lock that is built into the underside of a system-specific saddle – it works with the bike's existing seat post.
UPLOCK_The smartest bike lock ever

Sources: Indiegogo, Uplock

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesLockSecurityFoldingIndiegogo
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!