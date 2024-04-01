All-carbon 30-lb Urban Racer commuter ebike is ready to hit city streets

Ofiito's Urban Racer ebike features a full carbon frame, integrated automatic lighting, and a rear hub motor that can be removed when you just wanna go human-powered. What's more, the whole shebang is claimed to weigh a mere 30.2 lb (13.7 kg).

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Urban Racer is available in five frame sizes for riders ranging from 150 to 205 cm (59 to 80.7 inches) in height, and who tip the scales at no more than 220 lb (100 kg). That frame (along with the fork, handlebar and seat post) is made of commonly used T800 carbon fiber.

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a removable 250W rear hub motor that delivers 30 Nm (22 lb ft) of torque, taking the ebike up to an electronically limited top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

The motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated 36V/10-Ah lithium battery, one charge of which is reportedly good for a range of up to 93 miles (150 km). It's worth noting that the battery is described as "fully" integrated, suggesting it can't be removed for charging or eventual replacement.

The claimed 30.2-lb weight figure applies to an Urban Racer with a medium frame Ofiito

A handlebar remote allows the rider to switch between three levels of electric assistance along with one zero-assist setting. Information such as assist mode, battery charge, current speed, distance travelled and calories burned is displayed on a small top-tube-integrated LED screen.

As the ambient lighting dims, a light-sensor-activated LED headlight automatically comes on, as do three side-visibility lights located on either side of the top tube – no output figures have been provided. It's a bit strange that there's no tail light, which is much more important to road safety than side lights.

All of the electronics are IP54 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand being sprayed from any direction – the module with the side lights is not the battery, which resides inside the down tube Ofiito

Some of the Urban Racer's other features include a 1 x 11 (upgradable to 1 x 12) drivetrain with an L-Twoo electronic rear derailleur; generic hydraulic disc brakes; Continental 700 x 28C tires on aluminum rims (upgradable to carbon); and full internal cable routing. There's also a one-piece carbon handlebar/stem, which the brake hoses are routed through. Because it is just one piece, however, that means its reach and rise angle can't be adjusted.

Indiegogo pledge levels range from US$1,996 for an Urban Racer with an extra-small frame up to $2,000 for an extra-large. The planned retail price for all sizes is $3,999. Assuming the ebike reaches production, shipping should take place this August.

You can see the Urban Racer in action, in the video below.

OFIITO Urban Racer E-Bike: Pro-Level Performance, Everyone's Ride.

Sources: Indiegogo, Ofiito

