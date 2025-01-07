"World's smallest" ebike motor debuts in 3D-printed titanium road bike

If you spot a snazzy silver ebike at CES this week, you should know that it's more than just a pretty face. It's the 3D-printed Titanium Zero, and it sports what is claimed to be the world's smallest, lightest, highest-torque-density motor.

Built as a one-off electric road bike concept, the Titanium Zero was designed and constructed by Hong Kong ebike company Urtopia. Its 3D-printed frame is made of a titanium alloy, with the whole bike reportedly tipping the scales at just 10.8 kg (23.8 lb).

Part of that low weight comes thanks to a carbon fiber fork, wheel rims/spokes and crankset, along with a titanium seatpost.

That said, the inclusion of Urtopia's prototype lightweight Quark DM1.2 bottom-bracket motor also doesn't hurt. The "1.2" in that name refers to the fact that the motor is claimed to weigh a mere 1.2 kg (2.6 lb).

The diminutive Quark DM1.2 motor Urtopia

Boasting features such as a custom high-precision torque sensor and high-dynamic-response magnetic encoders, the li'l powerplant delivers up to 65 Nm (48 lb ft) of torque, taking the bike to a top electric-assisted speed of 25 km/h (32 mph).

The motor is powered by a 300-Wh/kg downtube-integrated lithium battery. A Urtopia rep tells us that although the bike has yet to be mileage-tested, its estimated battery range – at top speed and in the lowest gear range – is approximately 120 km (75 miles).

Along with its tiny motor, the Titanium Zero also features a Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain and brakes Urtopia

There are presently no firm plans to put the Titanium Zero into production, particularly since we're told that the concept's materials, technological and labor costs came out to a total of about US$50,000. The Quark DM1.2 motor, however, could quite likely be produced not only for use in Urtopia's own ebikes, but also in those of other manufacturers.

Source: Urtopia

