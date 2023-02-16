Veli full-suspension mountain bike has a rear end like no other

When we see mountain bikes with unusual suspension tech, the weird stuff is usually in front. The Veli cross-country MTB has an unconventional rear suspension system, however, which is claimed to offer several benefits over traditional setups.

Designed and manufactured by Australian mountain bike suspension company Vasttech, the Veli is the first bike to feature the firm's unique suspension system.

Initially announced five years ago, the Vasttech setup places the rear pivot point(s) approximately half way along the length of the chain stays, where the seat stays join them. A specially tuned Fox Performance Float DPS shock runs from the rear section of the left-hand chain stay up to the left seat stay, providing 112 mm of travel.

In its one currently-available frame size, the Veli is claimed to weigh in at 9.59 kg (21.1 lb) – pedals and saddle not included Veli

So, what's the point?

For starters, Vasttech designer Tim Southall states that the setup allows the bike to have a hard-tail-style "double diamond" frame, which he claims is lighter and stronger than most full-suspension frames (in which a front triangle is connected to a pivoting rear swingarm).

The Vasttech system is additionally said to allow the wheel axle to move rearward, helping it to absorb square-edged bumps. The setup is also claimed to reduce "pedal bob"-induced squatting of the rear end when climbing and accelerating, and to boost the bike's sensitivity to small bumps by reducing its unsprung mass.

The Veli is designed for cross-country use Veli

Some of the Veli's other custom features include a full-carbon monocoque frame; three-spoked monocoque carbon wheels (29-inch in front, 27.5 in the back); and a carbon handlebar and stem made by sister company Atoll Bike.

Along with the Fox rear shock, third-party components include a Fox Factory 34 SC fork with 120 mm of travel; a Fox Factory Transfer SL dropper seatpost; a Shimano XTR drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes; and Vittoria Barzo tires. Only one frame size is being offered for now, with an entire bike (minus pedals and saddle) reportedly tipping the scales at a mere 9.59 kg (21.1 lb). Other sizes should be available next year.

And no, the Veli ain't cheap. If you want one, be prepared to part with AU$13,700 (about US$9,445).

Its Vasttech rear suspension is demonstrated in the video below.

