© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Veli full-suspension mountain bike has a rear end like no other

By Ben Coxworth
February 16, 2023
Veli full-suspension mountain bike has a rear end like no other
A close look at the Veli's unique Vasttech rear suspension
A close look at the Veli's unique Vasttech rear suspension
View 5 Images
The Veli is designed for cross-country use
1/5
The Veli is designed for cross-country use
The Vasttech suspension features 112 mm of travel
2/5
The Vasttech suspension features 112 mm of travel
A close look at the Veli's unique Vasttech rear suspension
3/5
A close look at the Veli's unique Vasttech rear suspension
In its one currently available frame size, the Veli is claimed to weigh in at 9.59 kg (21.1 lb) – pedals and saddle not included
4/5
In its one currently-available frame size, the Veli is claimed to weigh in at 9.59 kg (21.1 lb) – pedals and saddle not included
Along with its rear suspension, some of the Veli's other custom features include a full-carbon monocoque frame; three-spoked monocoque carbon wheels (29-inch in front, 27.5 in the back); and a carbon handlebar and stem made by sister company Atoll Bike
5/5
Along with its rear suspension, some of the Veli's other custom features include a full-carbon monocoque frame; three-spoked monocoque carbon wheels (29-inch in front, 27.5 in the back); and a carbon handlebar and stem made by sister company Atoll Bike
View gallery - 5 images

When we see mountain bikes with unusual suspension tech, the weird stuff is usually in front. The Veli cross-country MTB has an unconventional rear suspension system, however, which is claimed to offer several benefits over traditional setups.

Designed and manufactured by Australian mountain bike suspension company Vasttech, the Veli is the first bike to feature the firm's unique suspension system.

Initially announced five years ago, the Vasttech setup places the rear pivot point(s) approximately half way along the length of the chain stays, where the seat stays join them. A specially tuned Fox Performance Float DPS shock runs from the rear section of the left-hand chain stay up to the left seat stay, providing 112 mm of travel.

In its one currently available frame size, the Veli is claimed to weigh in at 9.59 kg (21.1 lb) – pedals and saddle not included
In its one currently-available frame size, the Veli is claimed to weigh in at 9.59 kg (21.1 lb) – pedals and saddle not included

So, what's the point?

For starters, Vasttech designer Tim Southall states that the setup allows the bike to have a hard-tail-style "double diamond" frame, which he claims is lighter and stronger than most full-suspension frames (in which a front triangle is connected to a pivoting rear swingarm).

The Vasttech system is additionally said to allow the wheel axle to move rearward, helping it to absorb square-edged bumps. The setup is also claimed to reduce "pedal bob"-induced squatting of the rear end when climbing and accelerating, and to boost the bike's sensitivity to small bumps by reducing its unsprung mass.

The Veli is designed for cross-country use
The Veli is designed for cross-country use

Some of the Veli's other custom features include a full-carbon monocoque frame; three-spoked monocoque carbon wheels (29-inch in front, 27.5 in the back); and a carbon handlebar and stem made by sister company Atoll Bike.

Along with the Fox rear shock, third-party components include a Fox Factory 34 SC fork with 120 mm of travel; a Fox Factory Transfer SL dropper seatpost; a Shimano XTR drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes; and Vittoria Barzo tires. Only one frame size is being offered for now, with an entire bike (minus pedals and saddle) reportedly tipping the scales at a mere 9.59 kg (21.1 lb). Other sizes should be available next year.

And no, the Veli ain't cheap. If you want one, be prepared to part with AU$13,700 (about US$9,445).

Its Vasttech rear suspension is demonstrated in the video below.

Suspension Compression

Sources: Veli, Vasttech via BikeRadar, Pinkbike

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesSuspensionMountain BikesCycling
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!