Wahoo's transforming Kickr Bike trainer is designed to match your real ride

It's a sad fact that many cyclists in the Northern Hemisphere will soon be banished to indoor cycling for another winter. Wahoo Fitness is determined to make that sort of pedalling as much like "the real thing" as possible, however, with its new tilting, fully-customizable Kickr Bike stationary trainer.

To start, the user swaps their existing bike's handlebars, saddle and pedals onto the Kickr Bike. Next, utilizing an app, they're advised on how to tweak the trainer's six adjustment points, in order to match its geometry to that of their usual bike. Adjustable parameters include saddle height, handlebar reach and crank length.

The rider then utilizes the app to electronically match the trainer's virtual gear ratios to that of their real bike, if that bike incorporates a compatible wirelessly-shiftable drivetrain from Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo. Once the user starts pedalling, they use their existing handlebars' electronic shifters to … well, to shift gears, with the Kickr Bike's flywheel responding by increasing or decreasing resistance in order to emulate the gear selected.

The Kickr Bike is claimed to run very quietly Wahoo Fitness

Additionally, if an interactive cycling system such as Zwift is being used – in which the rider views a computer-animated road on their computer or tablet – the trainer will tilt up by as much as 20 degrees, or down by a maximum of -15 degrees, in order to match the ascents or descents in the onscreen ride. When going downhill, the flywheel maintains its spinning speed, just like a real bike would.

Kickr Bike was unveiled today in Germany, at the Eurobike trade show. It's priced at US$3,500, and should ship to US buyers starting in October. A roll-out to Europe and other markets will follow early next year.

You can see a demo of the trainer, in the following video.

Wahoo KICKR BIKE - Indoor Smart Trainer

Source: Wahoo Fitness